FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

2. “I Will Die in a Foreign Land,” by Kalani Pickhart (Two Dollar Radio)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

5. “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

6. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

7. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

9. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

10. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Paperback

1. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

4. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

5. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)

6. “No One is Talking About This,” by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead)

7. “Luster,” by Raven Leilani (Picador)

8. “When I Sing, Mountains Dance,” by Irene Solà (Graywolf)

9. “The Promise,” by Damon Galgut (Europa)

10. “The Doloriad,” by Missouri Williams (MCD x FSG)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

2. “Under a White Sky,” by Elizabeth Kolbert (Crown)

3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. “Worn,” by Sofi Thanhauser (Pantheon)

5. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat (Simon)

6. “The Wok,” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (W. W. Norton)

7. “The Emergency,” by Thomas Fisher (One World)

8. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “L.A. Son,” by Roy Choi (Ecco)

10. “How to Take Over the World,” by Ryan North (Riverhead)

Paperback

1. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

2. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

3. “Body Work,” by Melissa Febos (Catapult)

4. “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

6. “Searching for Stars on an Island in Maine,” by Alan Lightman (Vintage)

7. “The Secret Life of Lobsters,” by Trevor Corson (Harper)

8. “Gathering Moss,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Oregon State)

9. “Maus I,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

10. “The Panthers Can’t Save Us Now,” by Cedric Johnson (Verso)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Advertisement