The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide dipped by nine, the state reported on Sunday.

Eve as infections of BA.2 omicron subvariant of the virus have increased, the number of people hospitalized continues to be relatively stable.

Of those 91 hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday, 15 are in critical care units and three are on ventilators, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On Saturday 100 people were hospitalized, and on April 2 there were 91 people hospitalized. Doctors have said most of those hospitalized with the virus were not fully vaccinated.

The Maine CDC’s statistics showed there were 437 new cases on Saturday. Since the pandemic began there have been 240,086 cases. However, those numbers likely represent a significant undercount since many people with COVID-19 took home tests that were positive and those results were not reported to the state.

Since the pandemic began, Maine’s death toll is 2,276. No additional deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday. The Maine CDC typically does not update new case and additional deaths on Sundays and Mondays.

With the more infectious BA.2 spreading in the Northeast and Maine, five Maine counties — Aroostook, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Washington and Hancock — are now in the yellow, or moderate risk category, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is a change last week, a sign that BA.2 s spreading. Last week only one county, Aroostook, was in the yellow, or modest risk of infection.

Cumberland and the other counties remain in the green, or the low risk category. However, that low-risk designation does not mean that the virus is not circulating in those counties. The green label indicates infections in those counties are not expected to put a strain on hospital, or an overwhelming number of sick patients with COVID-19.

Statewide, 73.97 percent of the Maine’s 1.34 million population have been fully vaccinated, and 653,771 booster shots have been given, the state reported on Saturday. The new number of booster doses is 2,737 more than reported on Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

