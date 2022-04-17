TORONTO — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 Sunday.

Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits for the Blue Jays (6-4), who lead the AL East.

Toronto is 18-4 in Manaoh’s 22 career starts.

The right-hander, who pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees last week, saw his 10-inning scoreless streak to begin the season snapped when Oakland’s Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Vogt’s first.

Left-hander Tim Mayza pitched 1 1/3 innings, Adam Cimber got two outs and Jordan Romano finished, extending his Blue Jays record streak of consecutive save conversions to 29. Romano leads the majors with six saves.

Advertisement

ANGELS 8, RANGERS 3: Mike Trout left Los Angeles’ win in Arlington, Texas, after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. He was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 0: Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a victory at home over New York.

Odor, who played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season, delivered against his former team. With the bases loaded and two outs, he went to the plate as a pinch-hitter and singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1).

Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, and Jorge Mateo added an RBI single. The Orioles were 2 for 28 in the series with runners in scoring position before those three hits.

Advertisement

Jorge López (1-1) won in relief for Baltimore, which took two of three against the Yankees, with both victories coming in its final at-bat.

New York starter Nestor Cortes was terrific for five-plus innings, striking out 12 while allowing three hits and a walk. Cortes threw an immaculate inning in the fourth, striking out the side on nine pitches. He also struck out the side in the second.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 3: Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as Tampa Bay won in Chicago to stop a four-game slide.

Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning.

Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBIs in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez without hitting the ball hard.

Advertisement

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped New York win at home.

Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season.

Filling in for injured Taijuan Walker, left-hander David Peterson tossed 4 1/3 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall — lowest for any team after 10 games since earned runs became an official stat in both leagues back in 1913.

PIRATES 5, NATIONALS 3: Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh came from behind to beat visiting Washington and take the four-game series.

Advertisement

Chavis’ single to left field against reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates in the lead and complete the comeback from down 3-0.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 3: Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and host Miami beat Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia.

Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBI for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch.

Miami starter Elieser Hernández allowed a run and five hits in six innings. Hernández (1-1) struck out five, walked one and hit a batter.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 5: Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and visiting St. Louis.

Advertisement

Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there.

Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 8, GUARDIANS 1: Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep in Cleveland.

Estrada hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the second inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot in the seventh as the Giants won their fifth straight.

Advertisement

Wood (1-0) allowed just four hits without a run over five innings before turning it over to San Francisco’s bullpen.

It was the ninth straight game in which a Giants starter allowed two runs or fewer, the second longest streak since 1901. Only the 1966 Chicago White Sox (11) have had a more extensive stretch to open a season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »