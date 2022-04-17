MIAMI — Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.
Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.
Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.
Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. De’Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks and John Collins added 10.
Game 2 is Tuesday.Advertisement
Robinson broke the record of seven 3s that he previously shared with Damon Jones and Mike Miller.
He couldn’t miss. The Hawks, well, they couldn’t make.
Young was 0 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with just eight points, a season-low. Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all eight of his shots, and the Hawks never led outside of a brief edge in the opening minutes.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Brunswick flavored tobacco fate to be decided Tuesday
-
Local & State
COVID-19 hospitalizations dip slightly
-
Nation & World
2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
-
Vegan Kitchen
Maine native and vegan chef Matthew Kenney adds to his restaurant empire
-
Arts Review
A thrilling new take on Winslow Homer – America’s favorite artist
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.