DETROIT — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
Pius Suter scored and Alex Nedeljkovic had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.
Duclair snapped the scoreless tie at 5:02 of the second period when his shot from the right faceoff dot beat Nedeljkovic, increasing his career high with his 31st goal of the season.
Reinhart made it 2-0 just 90 seconds later when he scored his 28th goal of the season, extending his points streak to six games.
Lundell scored his first of the game at 14:23 of the second and Mamin followed 28 seconds later for a 4-0 lead.
