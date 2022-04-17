WELLS – Florence Cecilia (McDowell) Hludik, 103, of Wells, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Her nickname was “Pat”.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1918, in Philadelphia, to Clarence and Mary (Kelly) McDowell. She had five siblings, Dorothy, John, Theresa, Marie and Elmer.

Pat met and married Francis C. Hludik, while working at his Howard Johnson’s Restaurant in Philadelphia. They were married for 60 years. In their early years together, they owned several Howard Johnson’s Restaurants and a Dunkin Donuts in Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut. Pat and Frank owned and operated the well-known Howard Johnson’s in Wells from the late 1940s until 1982. They had three sons, Francis C. Hludik Jr., John M. Hludik and William E. Hludik. At Howard Johnson’s, Pat managed the front of the house, keeping customers happy and staff well-trained.

At home, as a member of St. Mary’s Church, or in her community, she offered her helping hand. She put others first and was thankful for everything. For many years she was the treasurer of the St. Mary’s Altar Sodality. She organized and helped to prepare many a supper, reception or special meal at church. Pat was an inspiration to all who knew her. Most recently, she spent her happiest times with her family and beloved caregivers reminiscing and commenting on her plants on her kitchen table by the west window.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Hludik Sr.; her son, William Hludik in 2018, and her siblings.

Pat is survived by her son, Frank Jr., his wife Dianne; and her son John; grandchildren Julie Racine, Erika Clark, her husband Jim, Karen Hludik, Michael Hludik, his wife Beverly, and Jason Hludik; great-grandchildren Dillon Racine, Mollie Hludik, Avery Clark, Teagan Hludik, Teddy Clark and Hayden Hludik; and great-nephew, Adam Struve.

There will be a Celebration of Life Mass held on Tuesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Wells with a committal service at Ocean View Cemetery and a gathering of family and friends immediately following at Hobbs Harborside Restaurant.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Pat’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the food pantry at

St. Mary’s Church

236 Eldridge Rd.,

Wells, ME 04090 or

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

