STANDISH – James Patrick “Shamus” McElhill, 74, passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 12, 2022, with his loving companion Shirley and daughter Amy by his side.

James was born on Aug. 29, 1947, in Lowell, Mass., a son of Philip F. and Mary A. (Clark) McElhill, the family relocated to Portland when James was a toddler.

James graduated from Portland High School in 1966 and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army in Korea. After returning home, James worked for Cianbro Construction, Portland Glass and the Barron Center; James also started his own business – Jim’s Lawn Care and Landscaping, which quickly became his full time career. James also worked countless seasons at Terison’s Apple Orchard where he was the guy to see, to find the best spot to pick.

James is survived by his longtime loving companion, Shirley Hatt; his daughter, Katrina (Dean) Estes of Limington and daughter Amy McElhill of Casco; four granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren, Carson James (named after his grampy) and Maeve Lynn. James also has a sister, Mary McCarthy of Limington and a brother, Philip and his wife Dawn of Portland, and his “favorite sister” Lisa Littlefield of Limington.

James was predeceased by his parents; and his first wife, Carlene McElhill-Leavitt whom he remained close friends with.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Homecare and Hospice for keeping James comfortable and home with Shirley, where he wanted to be.

A visiting hour will be held from 12-1 p.m., on Tuesday, April 19 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign James’ online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland; where his beloved dog, Coco, came from or Northern Light Homecare and Hospice.

