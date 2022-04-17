SANFORD – Jeanne Aurore Glidden, 80, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, holding hands with Charlie, her husband of 58 years, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.Jeanne was born in Sanford on March 10, 1942, daughter of Eddie and Yvonne Valliere. She attended St. Ignatius High School and graduated from Sanford High School in 1961, then furthered her education at the Plus School of Business, graduating with high honors. She worked in various accounting and computer jobs including New England Telephone, American Cyanamid, and Hussey Manufacturing, retiring in 1999 after working for 14 years at Lavalley Lumber. Jeanne was known for her radiant smile, funny jokes, deep love and generosity. In her early years, she loved going to Wells Beach, listening to Elvis, skating, and cross-country skiing. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved all New England sports teams. She was a huge fan of Tom Brady, wherever he was playing. She and Charlie took great pleasure in spending winters in Florida and summers in Lubec. She was immensely proud of and cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will treasure those memories forever. She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her daughters Laurie Brochu, Pamela (Mark) Thomsen, Kathleen (Jeff) Lapierre; her brothers Robert (Sandra), Daniel, and Richard Valliere; her grandchildren Katie (John) Belanger, Christopher (Sara) Brochu, Lindsey (Keith) Bartlett, Meagan Thomsen, Luke and Lauren Lapierre; and great-grandchildren Sabrina, Bianca, and Teddy Belanger.A celebration of life is being planned for May 21 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Springvale Social Club, and this summer in Lubec, time and date to be determined. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to either theLubec Senior Fuel Fund, Town of Lubec40 School St.Lubec, ME 04652,or where her grand-nephew, David Glidden, is Pastor,Christian Temple ChurchP.O. Box 190Lubec, ME 04652

