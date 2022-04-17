BIDDEFORD – Lela Anne (Day) McMahon Quinn, 91, went to the loving arms of her Lord on April 13, 2022, at St. Andre’ Health Care.

She was born June 16, 1930, in Presque Isle, the first child of Ira G. Day Sr. and Earla (Wood) Day.

Her mother passed away when she was 10 years old, and after a couple of tragic years, she was placed in an orphanage in Bangor. From there she was adopted by her aunt, Dorothy “Dot” (Wood) and uncle, Arthur MacDonald and moved to their home in Cumberland.

She married in 1946. The marriage produced four children, Larry, Michael, Kathleen, and Patricia McMahon. After 23 years of an abusive relationship, Lela got a divorce.

In 1970 she married the man who became the love of her life, Joseph “Bud” Quinn of South Portland.

For the next 20 years Lela and Bud worked hard, saved, and were able to travel extensively, with multiple vacations to the West Coast, Hawaii, Florida, and several islands in the Caribbean. They also loved the coast of Maine and visited every town from Kittery to Lubec. In later years, Lela loved to read “Down East” magazine and reminisce about all the places Bud and she had been to that were featured in the magazine. She was especially proud of her flower garden while living at 1700 Broadway in South Portland, which had a plaque that read, “A kiss of the sun for pardon, a song of the birds for mirth, one is nearer God’s heart in a garden, than anyplace else on earth.”

Lela started her work life as a waitress and cook. With Bud’s urging, she applied for a job at Blue Cross, where she was hired to work on a computer and code patient claims. She worked there for 18 years until her retirement.

She was very creative. An excellent seamstress, she made clothing for her children when they were small, and patchwork quilts for them all. She enjoyed making hooked rugs, knitting, and crocheting. Her doilies were beautiful, and she was able to sell many of them at various community events.

Lela was a long-time member of the South Portland Church of the Nazarene. Despite the many struggles during her lifetime, she had a firm belief in God until she passed away. Near the end, she told her family that her granddaughter, Kerry, had come to her twice to let her know that she would be there to open the gates to heaven.

Lela was predeceased by her birth parents Ira and Earla Day, adoptive parents Dot and Art MacDonald; husband, Joseph “Bud” Quinn; son, Larry McMahon, daughter, Patricia McMahon-Hartough; granddaughter, Kerry McMahon; stepson, Roger Quinn; and step-grandson, Patrick Quinn Sr.

She is survived by her brother, Ira “Joey” Day Jr., half-brother, Richard Wood, adoptive sister, Loretta and husband Richard Long; son, Michael and wife Elizabeth McMahon, daughter, Kathleen McMahon, and son-in-law, Christopher Hartough. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shannon McMahon, Laurel Flanders, Tracey and husband Shawn O’Brien, Jennifer McMahon, Dr. Kate McMahon and husband Gregory Ruddick, Timothy McMahon and partner Megan Maguire, step-grandson, Jason Quinn; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her companion of the last 12 years Maurice “Gus” Lavigne; and Donna Ames, her best friend for 60 years.

The family wishes to thank the employees and staff of the former Shaw House Assisted Living facility in Biddeford, where Lela lived for over three years, and St. Andre’ Health Care in Biddeford, for the loving care and compassionate treatment that Lela received.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, followed by a time to meet in fellowship and celebrate Lela’s life, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

South Portland Church of the Nazarene,

525 Highland Ave.,

South Portland, ME 04106.

