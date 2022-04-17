OXFORD – William George Chesley, 75, of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Mechanic Falls on Sept. 30, 1946 to George and Virginia Chesley. He attended local schools, graduating from Oxford High School. On May 29, 1971, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Greenlaw, they shared almost 51 years together.

He worked as a pulp loader for Paris Manufacturing for many years. Later working for the town of Mechanic Falls, and finally as a Propane delivery driver. He was a proud member of the Maine Army National Guard for 29 years, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003 to 2005, and had a passion for serving his country. You could also find him lending a helping hand to his friends, family, and anyone in need, never asking for anything in return.

He is survived by his wife; two children; two grandchildren; two siblings; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Virginia; two sisters, Juanita and Shirley; two nieces, Juanita and Hope, a nephew, Dennis; and his son, Robert.

A celebration of his life will be held at noon on April 23, at the American Legion, 12 Church St., South Paris, ME 04281. Interment will be planned for later in the year.

To share memories of William, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the wounded warrior project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Guest Book