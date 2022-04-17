BASEBALL

The Harrisburg Senators were held to three hits but got home runs from Rudy Martin and Jackson Cluff to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Cluff belted a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the fifth after the Sea Dogs tied it in the top half on an RBI single by David Hamilton, who was 3 for 4.

Brayan Bello took the loss despite striking out eight and allowing only two hits in five innings.

Portland returns home for a six-game series against Binghamton, starting Tuesday night.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Joe Bramanti hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and Noah Lewis pitched five scoreless innings in relief as Maine (15-14, 12-3 America East) completed a doubleheader sweep against Albany (15-16, 5-10) with a 7-6 victory in Albany, New York.

Quinn McDaniel also had two RBI for the Black Bears in Game 2. Lewis struck out five, walked three and allowed just one hit after entering in the fourth inning.

In the opener, McDaniel’s bases-loaded triple in the second inning helped Maine build a 7-0 lead, and the Black Bears held on for an 8-6 win.

SOFTBALL: Kelby Drews and Izzy Nieblas each had two RBI, and Maine (6-29, 2-6 America East) scored four runs in the first inning on its way to an 8-3 victory over UMBC (23-7, 8-3) in Orono.

Drews went 3 for 4 and scored twice. Nieblas and Grace McGouldrick added two hits apiece.

Gabbie Siciliano earned the win, allowing three hits and two runs in four innings. Emily Reid pitched the final three innings for a save.

GOLF

LPGA: Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LOTTE Championship late Saturday in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Kim closed with a 1-under 71 – following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th – to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his tittle with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first big final of the clay-court season.

Davidovich Fokina, a Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in an FA Cup semifinal.

The eight-time FA Cup winners will be back at Wembley Stadium on May 14 to face Liverpool, which beat them at the national stadium on penalties in the League Cup final in February.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title, moving nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left.

FRANCE: Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain took a step closer to reclaiming the French league title by beating rival Marseille, 2-1.

PSG is 15 points clear of second-place Marseille with six games left.

