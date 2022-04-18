The American Lung Association’s 38th annual Trek Across Maine fundraising bike ride, scheduled for June 17-19, will start at Thomas Point Beach and Campground in Brunswick this year.

The Trek Across Maine is a three-day, 180-mile cycling event. The event is the largest fundraising event in the country for the American Lung Association.

The route will hit familiar spots such as St. Joseph’s College, Team Tent City and the potato bar at Bates College.

Registration is open for participants to sign up as individuals or as a team.

Since 1985, the Trek has raised more than $30 million for lung health. This year’s goal is $1 million. Riders and volunteers have already raised more than $250,000.

Advertisement

“After doing the Trek virtually during the pandemic, we are very excited to welcome home Trekkers, volunteers and sponsors with our in person live event this year,” Development Director Gale Auclair said in a press release. “That said, the virtual option is also available for those who are interested in cycling from home and their own neighborhoods during the winter months up until the end of June. We have a great lineup of sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, VIP Tires & Service, and others such as L.L. Bean, a new route, a mix of traditional activities and surprises. Many of our riders have begun raising money toward their rides, so I hope people will join us as a volunteer, cyclist or donor to make this one of our biggest years ever for the Trek!”

For those riders not able to join in-person, there is a virtual option. Volunteers are needed for the Trek Across Maine weekend. For more information, including registration, volunteer opportunities and other ways to participate, visit TrekAcrossMaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: