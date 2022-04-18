Spring brush disposal

Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road, will accept brush from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7 and 21 for Gorham residents.

Brush will only be accepted during drop-off weekends at a specified time and stumps and commercial drop-offs will not be accepted at any time. Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted throughout the season.

Library open house

North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in honor of National Library Week. The library is inviting everyone to attend and “sit a spell, enjoy a piece of pie and cup of tea or coffee.”

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 26, 1972, that David Fogg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Fogg, traveled to Washington, D.C., with his aunt, Marcella Lefebvre of Westbrook, to view cherry blossoms. They reported a 74-degree temperature one day, but it dipped to 32 the next, leaving a light coating of snow.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported April 14 that the U.S. public debt was $30,348,128,378,186.46.

