Dorothy
7 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
Rock band Dorothy is fronted by Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin, and the band’s new album, “Gifts from the Holy Ghost,” gets released the day after their Portland show. The single “Black Sheep” is a blistering track intended to be an homage to the band’s fans as well as a rallying cry for unity. The album is centered around themes of recovery, health and holiness. Martin said she witnessed her guitar tech come back from the dead after an overdose, and the experience has significantly informed the band’s music.
The Worst
8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
For the best night out of live, local music, go see The Worst. The indie-punk/alt-rock trio is lead singer and guitarist Brooke Binion, bassist Will Bradford and drummer Craig Sala. They’re getting ready to release their second album, “Yes Regrets,” described as a 10-track collection of songs that detail Binion’s downward spiral of drug and alcohol addiction, the recovery process and approaching the world with newfound sobriety. The title track and the latest single, “Monomania,” are both fantastic. Mouth Washington and Lake Over Fire will open the show.
Judy Collins
8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 to $75 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins released her latest album, “Spellbound,” in February, and it’s her first ever of all original songs, including deeply personal tracks like “When I Was a Girl in Colorado” and “Grand Canyon.” Her 1967 album “Wildflowers” is home to “Both Sides Now,” the Joni Mitchell-penned track that is one of Collins’ signatures and also won her a Grammy for best folk recording. Throughout her storied career, Collins has released more than 20 albums, has authored several books and launched a podcast last year.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Consequences came far too slowly for officers who abused their power
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Forced military pledge wrong for refugees
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: Amid fishing gear fight, ‘Last of the Right Whales’ highlights inter-species responsibility
-
Do This
Things to Do: Drag show, monster trucks, theater and a one-man show
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Dr. King warned of excess defense spending
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.