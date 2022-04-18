Dorothy

7 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Rock band Dorothy is fronted by Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin, and the band’s new album, “Gifts from the Holy Ghost,” gets released the day after their Portland show. The single “Black Sheep” is a blistering track intended to be an homage to the band’s fans as well as a rallying cry for unity. The album is centered around themes of recovery, health and holiness. Martin said she witnessed her guitar tech come back from the dead after an overdose, and the experience has significantly informed the band’s music.

The Worst

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

For the best night out of live, local music, go see The Worst. The indie-punk/alt-rock trio is lead singer and guitarist Brooke Binion, bassist Will Bradford and drummer Craig Sala. They’re getting ready to release their second album, “Yes Regrets,” described as a 10-track collection of songs that detail Binion’s downward spiral of drug and alcohol addiction, the recovery process and approaching the world with newfound sobriety. The title track and the latest single, “Monomania,” are both fantastic. Mouth Washington and Lake Over Fire will open the show.

Advertisement

Judy Collins

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $45 to $75 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins released her latest album, “Spellbound,” in February, and it’s her first ever of all original songs, including deeply personal tracks like “When I Was a Girl in Colorado” and “Grand Canyon.” Her 1967 album “Wildflowers” is home to “Both Sides Now,” the Joni Mitchell-penned track that is one of Collins’ signatures and also won her a Grammy for best folk recording. Throughout her storied career, Collins has released more than 20 albums, has authored several books and launched a podcast last year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: