HIGH SCHOOLS

Eli Soehren went the distance, allowing three hits and striking out nine, as Oxford Hills blanked host Yarmouth in a baseball opener, 9-0 on Monday.

Soehren also had three hits, three RBI and scored twice.

The Vikings (1-0) broke open a close game with three runs in the fourth and four unearned runs in the fifth.

Andrew Merrill and Hunter Tardiff each added two hits for Oxford Hills.

The Clippers (0-1) got a double from Matt Robichaud but twice couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position with less than two outs. Sam Lowenstein took the loss for Yarmouth.

• Keegan Shea had two hits with two RBI and Nathan Abbott pitched four strong innings as Freeport beat Morse 7-5 at Bath in a season opener for both teams.

Shea hit a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning that gave the Falcons a 6-1 lead. Freeport added a run in the seventh, then held off a late rally in the bottom of the inning as Blaine Cockburn got a strikeout to end it. Abbott struckout five and allowed a run, a walk and two hits. Jason Bussy and Gavin Baillargeon each had two hits for Morse.

GOLF

THE MATCH: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs knock Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs in each of the previous two NFL seasons, but soon they’ll be teammates on the golf course.

On June 1 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, the star quarterbacks will face off against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in “The Match” golf event.

Brady and former Broncos/Colts quarterback Peyton Manning played with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods in May 2020 in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Mickelson in “The Match” last July. This will be “The Match” debut for Mahomes and Allen.

“Like previous versions of ‘The Match’ players will be mic’d up during competition, allowing viewers at home to hear the chatter inside the ropes and facilitate banter between the broadcast crew and players during the event,” Golf Digest wrote. “The 12-hole challenge format … will also return.”

SOCCER

MLS: San Jose’s Matias Almeyda was fired in Major League Soccer’s first coaching change since the season’s start after the Earthquakes went winless in their first seven matches.

Alex Covelo will become interim coach after serving as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro. His first game will be against Bay Cities in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday.

Former forward Chris Wondolowski was appointed interim assistant coach along with Steve Ralston and Luciano Fusco.

• Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon and needs surgery.

Guzan was hurt during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Cincinnati. Atlanta said the surgery will take place this week.

Guzan left the field on a stretcher in the 73rd minute and collapsing to the artificial turf.

COLOMBIA: Coach Reinaldo Rueda was sacked after failing to qualify the team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Colombian Football Federation in a statement said Rueda’s assistants also left their positions.

The federation said it will begin searching for a successor to 65-year-old Rueda, who had the job for 15 months.

AC MILAN: Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor.

Three days after news of the dealings emerged, Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion.

The U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on the way to the club’s training ground but was unhurt and should be available to play against Liverpool on Tuesday, Manager Ralf Rangnick said.

Nobody involved in the incident sustained serious injuries, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

The 27-year-old Fernandes took part in training and “was OK,” said Rangnick. “That’s why I think he will also be OK for tomorrow.”

