CONWAY, N.H. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a woman in January in Conway, New Hampshire.
The woman, Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway, died of acute fentanyl intoxication, Conway police said in a news release.
A 2½-month-long investigation resulted in arrest warrants for three people from Conway, Concord, and Bartlett.
All three have been charged with felony sale of a controlled drug, death resulting. One person also was charged with possession of a controlled drug, and another also was charged with falsifying physical evidence.
One was arrested April 4 in Conway and the others were arrested April 9 and April 12 in Maine. It wasn’t immediately known if all three had lawyers.Advertisement
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Shareholders await Musk’s next move in Twitter takeover bid
-
Boston Celtics
Al Horford was the unsung hero of the Celtics’ Game 1 victory
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Red Sox catcher Plawecki, two staff members test positive for COVID-19
-
Times Record
Police: Harpswell man hospitalized after crash Monday
-
Nation & World
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel