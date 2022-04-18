The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal by the Penobscot Nation in its fight with Maine over ownership and regulation of the tribe’s namesake river.
It was a bitter defeat for the tribe that sued a decade ago, claiming the Penobscot River is part of its reservation.
A federal judge previously ruled that the reservation includes islands of the river’s main stem, but not the waters. There were appeals to a panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of appeals and then to the full appeals court.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme court, without comment, declined to hear the tribe’s appeals over river regulation.
The Penobscots sued in 2012 after then-Attorney General William Schneider issued an opinion that the tribe’s territory was limited to islands.
The tribe said the lawsuit was necessary to protect tribal authority over its ancestral river.Advertisement
But state regulators argued that a win by the tribe would create “a two-tiered system” on the Penobscot that would be a detriment to the general public.
The ruling came as the Maine Legislature was considering several measures that relate to tribal sovereignty.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Red Sox catcher Plawecki, two staff members test positive for COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
-
Local & State
U.S. Supreme Court denies Penobscot Nation appeals over river regulation
-
Nation & World
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
-
Local & State
Three arrested in connection with fentanyl overdose death in New Hampshire
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.