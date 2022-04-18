Free community meal – Wednesday, April 27, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. Covid precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 30, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, rolls and homemade pies. $10 adults; $5, children age 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, children; $20, family. Takeout available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: