The Ghost of Paul Revere, the band behind Maine’s official state ballad, is calling it quits after more than 1,200 shows and nine albums.

The well-known folk band was formed more than a decade ago by three friends who grew up together in the southern Maine towns of Buxton and Hollis. Self-described practitioners of “holler folk,” the Portland band’s music is built on a foundation of vocal harmonies and acoustic string instruments. Their sound has an old-time folk element, though their lyrics are mostly about the contemporary world.

Band members Max Davis, Sean McCarthy, Griffin Sherry and Chuck Gagne announced Monday night that they will “end this strange experiment called The Ghost of Paul Revere” after their current tour, The Last Ride, which ends in September with their annual Ghostland festival at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

“It has been a wild ride filled with an abundance of trials, tribulations and joy. When we first got together eleven years ago, we never could have imagined that we would be given the incredible opportunity to share our music with all of you for this long. Over 1200 shows, 400,000 miles, 46 states, 6 countries and (soon to be) 9 albums later, our journey has finally brought us to the here and now,” the band wrote.

“Change is hard, it can be a subtle breeze that pushes you in a specific direction, or a rogue wave appearing without warning from the darkness. For the sake of our own health, our families and you, our fans, we have decided that this year’s Ghostland festival will be our last show – the end to a fantastic journey performing together – as The Ghost of Paul Revere,” the post continued.

The band described the mix of sadness and gratitude that comes with the decision, and encouraged fans to join them for shows as they finish their final tour together.

“The songs and music will always be there to share and enjoy with one another,” the band wrote. “We are excited to journey into the next chapter of our lives and will continue to keep everyone posted about our future, individual endeavors.”

Over the past decade, the band performed often in Maine and frequently toured the country. The band appeared on the late-night TV show “Conan” with Conan O’Brien in 2018.

In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills signed legislation declaring the band’s song “The Ballad of the 20th Maine” the official state ballad. The song, written by band member Griffin Sherry, is about the 20th Maine Regiment’s crucial role in winning the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War.

Sherry wrote “The Ballad of the 20th Maine” because he’s a big history buff and has a keen interest in the 20th Maine. The regiment has been celebrated in books and film as crucial to the Union’s victory at Gettysburg in 1863, a battle that helped turn the tide of the war in the North’s favor.

Sherry spent about two years researching and writing the song, on which he also sings lead. He decided against writing about the 20th Maine’s commanding officer, Joshua Chamberlain, because he wanted the ballad to be from the perspective of someone else, a lesser-known Maine foot soldier.

The song is written in the voice of Andrew Tozier, a flag bearer for the 20th Maine. Tozier had grown up in Plymouth, ran away to work on ships as a youngster, then returned to Maine and enlisted when the Civil War broke out. He was wounded early in the war, losing a finger, and was later shot in the ankle, the lead bullets never removed. He was captured and spent time in Confederate prison camps before being part of a prisoner swap.

In February, fans rallied to raise money for the band after a trailer full of gear was stolen from a Colorado hotel parking lot. The band had just driven to the state from Maine to bring a monthlong tour of Western states. A fundraising campaign set up to recoup the cost of the lost equipment raised more than $28,000 in two days.

This story will be updated.

