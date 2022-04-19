Brunswick local Alyssa Gillespie, scholar and professor of Russian literature and culture, has felt the impact of the war in Ukraine — worrying about her friends Yana and Slava, who live in Kyiv.

“I was feeling horrified at the outbreak of this senseless war and could hardly sleep for the first few days of the conflict, as I constantly read updates on what was happening and communicated with my friends in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk about what they were seeing and experiencing,” Gillespie said. “On one occasion, I was sitting in a comfy waiting room at the doctor’s office texting with my friend, as she was hunkered down with her husband in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, terrified as bombs exploded around her. The experience was surreal.”

While living in Russia during the early 1990s, Gillespie befriended Yana, a Ukrainian tour guide, while the two attended the Bolshoi Ballet and Opera Theater in Moscow.

She met Yana’s fiancé Slava soon after and was invited to their wedding in Kyiv. Over the next couple of years, Yana and Slava visited her in Moscow and Gillespie visited them in Kyiv.

The Times Record agreed to withhold the last names of Gillespie’s friends to protect their safety.

“I remember Kyiv as a beautiful city, partially rebuilt after the destruction of WWII, hilly and green, and in early May, magical with the blooming of horse chestnut trees and lilacs — and I know the Ukrainian people to be kind and generous,” Gillespie said. “The juxtaposition of those memories with the photographs and videos of the blackened rubble of bombed-out buildings and the violence and devastation unleashed on the lives of Ukrainian people was unbearable.”

She said Yana and Slava are now safe, but their son had to stay behind with the territorial defense force because of his gender and age. Yana and Slava’s son is in his late 20s. His name is being withheld for his protection.

“After that conversation with my friend, I knew that I had to do something to try to help Ukrainians who are experiencing such utter devastation in even the tiniest way,” she said.

To help aid Ukraine, Gillespie has teamed up with the Director of Bowdoinham Public Library Kate Cutko and Bowdoin College Librarian Melissa Orth for the fundraiser Pysanky for Peace on April 21.

After enquiring about pysanky egg supplies at Brunswick art store The Mix, owner Leslie Beattie connected Gillespie with Cutko, who has been teaching pysanky for many years at the shop.

Like Gillespie, Cutko has deep roots connecting her to Ukraine.

In 2003, Cutko and her husband adopted their daughter Olena from Ukraine.

“My daughter has a very emotional connection to the country,” Cutko said.

While Olena was in high school, Cutko hosted three different female exchange students from Ukraine. One of the students attended Brunswick High School and the other two attended Mt. Ararat High School.

Cutko said she is still in contact with these students as well as the adoption translator who assisted her in 2003.

In a phone call, Cutko became emotional talking about the orphanage in Donetsk, Ukraine where her and her husband adopted Olena from. She said the orphanage was recently bombed by Russian soldiers. She said some of her friends in Ukraine have chosen to say, while others have chosen to flee, but she supports them no matter what their decision.

Bowdoin College Librarian Melissa Orth joined the fundraising efforts when Cutko gave her a call. Orth said she has been taking pysanky classes from Ukrainian artist Olga Pastuchiv in her hometown of Richmond.

Gillespie has been making pysanky for 20 years and has shared the craft with students she taught at Notre Dame and Bowdoin College.

“I thought that hosting an event such as this was a perfect way to raise awareness of Ukraine’s plight and raise funds to assist in war relief, while simultaneously teaching people something about the cultural richness and artistic beauty of the Ukrainian culture,” said Gillespie. “Ukrainian Pysanky is an ancient Ukrainian art form that derives its name from the Ukrainian verb ‘pysaty,’ meaning ‘to write.’ Designs are written on the eggshell using hot beeswax, which seals in successive dye colors, creating vibrant and intricate designs.”

A lot like the American tradition of dying Easter eggs, pysanky is traditionally done in the Spring but also considered a year-round tradition in Ukraine. Pysanky is more intricate in its designs to reflect a specific prayer or special occasions like a new baby or a new home, added Gillespie.

There is a suggested $20 donation per person for the pysanky workshop fundraiser. Funds raised will be donated to Nova Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine, Fundacja ocalenie and Meduza. Each person can choose which organization they would like to support.

Nova Ukraine delivers food, clothing and medical supplies and assists with animal rescue for refugees within Ukraine. Razom for Ukraine provides medical, hospital, and communication supplies to Ukraine. Fundacja ocalenie provides humanitarian aid to refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border, while Meduza benefits one of the few independent news sources based in Latvia, providing fact-based coverage on Russia and Ukraine, said Gillespie.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Kate Cutko and Melissa Orth to organize this event!” She said.

All pysanky supplies will be provided and guests are welcome to show up at any time during the event to start making an egg. On average it takes 2-3 hours to make one egg said Cutko.

The Pysanky for Peace event will be held Thursday, April 21 from noon to 7 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish Hall located at 132 McKeen St. in Brunswick.

