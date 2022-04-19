The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 increased on Tuesday.
Maine recorded 99 hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 93 on Monday. Of those hospitalized Tuesday, 14 were in critical care and two on a ventilator.
Since the peak of 436 hospitalizations on Jan. 13, hospitalizations have plummeted in Maine, but have been on a plateau of between 90 and 100 hospitalizations since mid-March. That coincides with the national trend, which is seeing hospitalizations remain flat or on a slight decline while cases increase.
The BA.2 omicron subvariant is driving up case counts across the Northeast. Maine has seen a significant rise in the daily number of new case reports, with the seven-day average climbing 50 percent from about 200 new cases each day to about 300.
But most public health experts are not projecting a major increase in hospitalizations even as cases mount from the BA.2 omicron subvariant, because there’s a high level of immunity in the population from vaccinations and infections. Someone who gets a breakthrough case is more likely to get a less severe case of COVID-19 than a patient who is unvaccinated and getting sick from the virus for the first time.Advertisement
Maine did not report new case counts on Tuesday because of the Patriots Day holiday on Monday. The next report will be Wednesday and will include cases from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
