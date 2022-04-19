The Falmouth Conservation Commission is hosting an Earth Day community clean-up event Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the River Point Conservation Area on Route 100, east of the West Falmouth Crossing Shopping Center.

Participants should park at the head of the railroad bridge or in back of the shopping center parking lot. Trash bags will be provided by the town at the informational kiosk after the bridge. Each volunteer will receive a free movie pass for Flagship Cinemas in Falmouth.

For more information, contact Sustainability Coordinator Ashley Krulik at [email protected]

