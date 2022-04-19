Four people were taken to a Lewiston hospital Tuesday afternoon following a head-on crash on Rout 4 in Livermore.

Maine State Police responded to the crash, which involved two vehicles just north of Route 104’s intersection with Route 108, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The road was shut down following the collision, which was reported around 3 p.m.

Four people were transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries that Moss described as moderate to serious. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Moss said the cause remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Trooper Nicholas Watson at 207-624-7076 (option 9) or [email protected]

