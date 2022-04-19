Greely PTO will host a workshop, “Understanding Our ‘Why’: Advancing Inclusion & Belonging in Our Community,” from 6-8 p.m. May 4 in Cumberland.

The workshop leader will be Lawrence Alexander, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant from Carney, Sandoe & Associates who has been working with the Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district on equity issues. The focus will be on the importance of inclusion and belonging, and how families can best support their students “as they develop cultural competencies inside and outside of the classroom,” according to a prepared release.

The in-person event at Greely Center for the Arts at Greely High School, 303 Main St., is being co-sponsored by SAD 51’s Equity Leadership Steering Committee and Foundation 51 and will also be available via livestream. When completing mandatory registration at bit.ly/UnderstandingOurWhy, participants can ask questions or include what they would like to have covered during the session.

