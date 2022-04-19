I read with keen interest state Rep. Amy Arata’s and Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau’s commentary on the housing crisis throughout Maine (April 14). The construction of two- to four-family units statewide seems like the obvious solution.

While walking the dog, I’ve become aware of numerous vacant properties in Portland on large lots that could be transformed into multiunit spaces. In these cases, the building has been vacant for years, and I assume the property was abandoned because of bankruptcy or is involved in some other form of litigation.

I’m always left wondering: Why can’t the process be sped up in order to make these properties available for reuse? The Maine Legislature should be working on that angle as well. It’s absolutely absurd that so many of the people we need to operate our communities are unable to live in them.

Barbara Conroy

Portland

