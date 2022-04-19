TOPSHAM — Audrey Marchildon scored a goal with 2:35 remaining to give the Mt. Ararat girls lacrosse team a 5-4 win over Messalonskee on Tuesday.
Madison Kenny scored two goals for Mt. Ararat (2-0), and Olivia Cox and Elsa Daulerio added goals.
Francesca Caccamo led Messalonskee (1-1) with two goals, and Julia Wade and Natalie Townsend each added goals.
