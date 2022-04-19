TOPSHAM — Audrey Marchildon scored a goal with 2:35 remaining to give the Mt. Ararat girls lacrosse team a 5-4 win over Messalonskee on Tuesday.

Madison Kenny scored two goals for Mt. Ararat (2-0), while Olivia Cox and Elsa Daulerio each added goals.

Francesca Caccamo led Messalonskee (1-1) with two goals, while Julia Wade and Natalie Townsend each added scores.

BOYS LACROSSE

LEWISTON 11, CONY 10, OT: Daven Langelier’s fourth goal was the winner in overtime as the Blue Devils (1-1) earned the victory in Augusta.

Langelier added two assists, while Cody Dionne had four goals and an assist. Eli Bigelow (two assists), Sam Courtemanche and Donovan Jackson (assist) had the other goals, while Cooper Kearns (five saves) and Brock Rancourt (two) handled the goaltending.

Kyle Crooker led Cony (1-1) with three goals and two assists, while Logan Tyler and Jack Morrill each had two goals and an assist. Nick Geneseo, Brodi Freeman and Gabriel Biasuz had the other goals, and Elijah Beland made 17 saves.

