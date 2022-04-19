Public transportation agencies in southern Maine reacted quickly Tuesday to a federal judge’s ruling striking down a masking requirement on passenger trains, buses, airplanes and taxis.

Greater Portland Metro, Maine’s largest pubic transit agency, said passengers and drivers still had to wear masks on its buses on Tuesday while it reviewed its policy. It will consult CDC and TSA requirements and local guidelines and context before making a decision, as early as Tuesday afternoon.

“Until such an announcement is made, Metro passengers should continue to assume that wearing a mask is required,” the agency said in an early morning press release. Metro operates passenger buses in Portland, Westbrook, Falmouth and communities north and west of the city.

The ruling Monday struck down a national mask mandate on all public transportation enacted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Public transportation was one of the last arenas that required face covering intended to prevent COVID-19 infections. The CDC recently extended the rule until May 3.

Major airlines moved quickly to drop mask requirements for passengers and staff, and the Transportation Security Administration said it would not enforce masking on public transportation or transportation hubs.

Masks are no longer required at the Portland Jetport as of Tuesday morning.

“In line with TSA and our airline partners, effective immediately face coverings are optional at the Jetport,” the airport said on Twitter. “Face coverings may still be required for flights to some international destinations. Check with your airline for current information.”

Other public transportation providers, such as the Downeaster passenger rail, Casco Bay Lines and Concord Coach passenger bus, had not made announcements about changes to mask guidelines as of Tuesday morning.

Amtrak said that, while passengers and staff are no longer required to wear masks, they are still an important preventative measure against COVID-19.

“Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so,” the passenger rail agency said on Twitter.

This story will be updated.

