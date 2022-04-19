Gov. Janet Mills signed a new law Tuesday to strengthen the response to reports of sexual assault and harassment in the Maine National Guard.

The bill was adopted after female soldiers complained to lawmakers earlier this year that the guard wasn’t strongly enforcing its own policies and there was little outside oversight of how the guard handled reports of sexual harassment and assault. They also said that some soldiers who came forward with complaints suffered retaliation as a result.

Mills said the measure she signed Tuesday will help address those complaints and also complement an executive order she issued in March, setting up an advisory council to connect survivors of harassment and assault with help and improve the guard’s response to allegations of misconduct.

That council is supposed to make recommendation by December on steps the guard should take to improve its response to sexual assault and harassment in its ranks, with a particular focus on how to improve the ways civilian law enforcement agencies and the guard work together to respond to allegations.

Mills is expected to name the members of the 10-person council in the next few weeks.

“Sexual assault or harassment will not be tolerated by my administration, including in the Maine National Guard,” Mills said when she signed the bill. “We are committed to taking immediate, responsive action to reported allegations, to providing justice and support for survivors and to delivering accountability for the perpetrators.”

“This new law will help bring us one step closer to addressing and preventing sexual assault and harassment in the Maine National Guard,” said Rep. Morgan Rielly, D-Westbrook, who led the effort to pass the bill.

The bill provides several reforms of how the guard deals with sexual assault and harassment.

For instance, the bill is intended to strengthen military protection orders to make them more effective. The military has had the authority to issue protective orders, but weren’t recognized by state courts and could only be enforced when guard members were serving or on military property. The law changes the state’s criminal code to recognize the validity of the military-issued protection orders.

The bill will also provide travel funds for victims to attend proceedings on sexual assault or harassment allegation after they are discharged from the guard. Mills’ office said those costs can be prohibitive and shouldn’t be borne by victims.

In addition, the bill will give the guard a seat on the Maine Commission on Domestic and Sexual Abuse; require an annual report from the guard to legislators on sexual assault and harassment issues; and require the Maine attorney general to review the civilian response to investigations of sexual assault and harassment.

Reports of sexual assault are initially referred to civilian law enforcement agencies for investigation and, if civilian authorities decline to pursue charges, the cases are then referred to federal investigators. The findings by those investigators is used by the guard to guide its actions.

The attorney general’s review is intended to look at how civilian law enforcement agencies and prosecutors investigated the cases and made decisions on whether to prosecute.

