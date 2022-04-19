WASHINGTON — Victor Robles stepped to the plate batting .045 when his RBI double provided Washington’s first hit off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 in the opener of a split doubleheader before a record-low announced crowd of 9,261 Tuesday.

Other than in 2020 and 2021, when there were limits on spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, that was the fewest fans at a Nationals home game since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season. The previous low was 10,999 for a game against Houston in September 2010.

Josiah Gray (2-1) went 5 1/3 innings for Washington, allowing just one run and three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts against Arizona’s struggling lineup.

Daulton Varsho produced the Diamondbacks’ run by driving a 94 mph first-pitch fastball from Gray to straightaway center in the third. It was Varsho’s second homer this season, the eighth for Arizona as a whole.

The Diamondbacks entered with major league lows for batting average (.152) and runs (21), and the Game 1 loss dropped their record to 3-7.

Advertisement

Bumgarner (0-1) gave up two unearned runs and two hits in his five innings. He walked four and struck out five.

METS 5, GIANTS 4: Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed out him and the Mets in the top of the inning, and New York beat visiting San Francisco to open a doubleheader.

Lindor ripped a clean single to center against Jarlín García (1-1), scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates in the infield, with Alonso trying to rip off his uniform.

Alonso certainly earned the souvenir. A half-inning earlier, Lindor’s throw on Thairo Estrada’s grounder pulled the first baseman off the bag, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score from third with two outs.

Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base with his right foot – Alonso jumped for joy when a freeze frame appeared on the video board – and umpires overruled the safe call. The grab kept Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous