NEW YORK — Ryan Strome scored twice, Adam Fox added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the New York Rangers recorded a third-straight shutout and their 50th win of the season, 3-0 over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Eric Comrie made 31 saves for the Jets, who were officially eliminated post-season contention with the loss.

After a scoreless first period, Strome broke through on the power play against Comrie at 15:57 of the second. Assists went to Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Zibanejad has a career-high 50 assists and 78 points.

Fox scored his 11th of the season at 11:47 of the third, with assists to Panarin and former Jets forward Andrew Copp.

Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games and a career-best 70 assists.

Strome added an empty-net goal – his 19th – at 19:27 to complete the scoring, with assists to Chris Kriender and Copp, who has points (five goals, 10 assists) in 12 of his 14 games with New York since being acquired from Winnipeg on March 21.

Shesterkin was stellar from the start, making six saves in the first, 12 in the second and 13 in the third. The shutout was his second straight and sixth of the season. He also blanked Detroit 4-0 on Saturday after backup Alexandar Georgiev stopped Philadelphia 4-0 on April 13.

RED WINGS 4, LIGHTNING 3: Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead Detroit to a win in Tampa, Florida.

The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games.

Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, which improved to 1-1-2 against Tampa Bay this season. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He tied Marty St. Louis for the franchise record for career points at 953.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, FLYERS 2: William Nylander scored his career-high 32nd goal of the season and Jack Campbell made 36 saves in his 30th win of the year as Toronto won at home

Timothy Liljegren, Jason Spezza and David Kampf scored, and Ilya Mikheyev added an empty-net goal for Toronto. Nylander and Mikheyev each added an assist.

James van Riemsdyk and Ronnie Attard scored for Philadelphia. Travis Konecny had two assists and Martin Jones stopped 24 shots.

Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL with 58 goals and is looking to become the first player since 2011-12 to reach the 60-goal in a season, sat out a second straight game for Toronto with an undisclosed injury.

WILD 2, CANADIENS 0: Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to help Minnesota to a win in Montreal.

Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams. Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s goal in the third period.

In his second start of the season, Carey Price made 28 saves.

PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 2: Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading Florida to a overtime victory in New York.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves and Eastern Conference-leading Florida extended its win streak to 11 games. Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastion Aho scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his fifth straight start as the Islanders fell for the second straight game.

