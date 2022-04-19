KENNEBUNK – Not long ago, the select boards in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport heard a proposal that they authorize a task force to explore ways the two fire departments might work more closely together. Keeping equipment costs in mind, one thought was that they might consider sharing a new ladder truck. Both towns are due to replace the ones they have – and they are expensive – about $1.4 to $1.5 million, estimated Kennebunk Fire Chief Jeff Rowe.

The task force was authorized by both boards. What it will recommend and what will transpire remains to be seen. But Rowe, who is retiring in a couple of months, noted it is a conversation that may not have taken place in years past.

“We’re looking at collaboration between departments,” he said.

They already do collaborate, to some degree. Most Maine fire departments have mutual-aid agreements with neighboring communities, stepping in to help when needed.

And Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel firefighters train together – a good thing on a couple of levels, said Rowe. There is the training itself, and also the camaraderie that develops as those in each department – who rely on each other in often difficult, dangerous circumstances – get to know each other better. Another plus is that training is a factor in assigning a community’s insurance rating, resulting in lower premiums.

When Rowe retires July 1, he will have clocked more than 45 years as a firefighter – he got his first taste of it as a teen in his hometown of Ogunquit, where he joined the department as a junior firefighter.

Rowe has been a firm advocate of good training for years and has seen to it that those under his command have had training opportunities. He has also taught classes in a couple of national venues – something he plans to continue in retirement.

He said he is also proud that he has been able, over his years in Kennebunk, to increase the number of fire and rescue personnel in the department.

When Rowe arrived as chief in Kennebunk in May 2014, there were two full-time firefighters working staggered shifts, supplemented by the call division and a few per-diem staff, the latter who typically work full-time for another fire department and per-shift in Kennebunk on their days off. Per diems earn the same pay as full-time staff, but do not receive benefits.

Now, through gradually adding personnel overtime, and converting per-diem positions to full-time every couple of years, the number of staff has increased. Most recently the department was successful in earning a federal SAFER grant – which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response – for eight firefighters, fully financed for three years, so there are now 16 full-time staff, which works out to four per shift. The department continues to utilize some per-diem workers, and there is also a ready contingent of call firefighters.

“I believe in the combination,” said Rowe. “Small departments can’t exist without that component.”

After serving his hometown department as a volunteer, Rowe studied fire protection and safety engineering at Oklahoma State University and was a live-in firefighter for a department there. Returning to Maine, he worked at Wells Beach, joined Sanford Fire Department – where he was that agency’s first Emergency Medical Technician – and later moved on to fire departments in Durham, New Hampshire, South Portland, and at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

He returned to Sanford and worked as a firefighter, later a training officer, and up through the ranks to assistant chief and chief before his appointment to the chief’s job in Kennebunk in 2014.

His last working day as chief in Kennebunk will be June 24. He officially retires July 1.

Town Manager Mike Pardue said 27 people have applied for the post, so far. Review of those applications is underway, with the goal of the highest rated candidates being invited to participate in a first interview. The interview panel will include Pardue, one or more staff, fire department division directors, citizen representatives, a human resources department representative and someone engaged in the profession from outside the department. The field will be narrowed, more interviews will ensue, and ultimately, the top candidate will emerge.

As for Rowe, he will enjoy retirement, his volunteer work with Maine Huts and Trails and continuing his training gigs.

As he reflected on his eight years as chief in Kennebunk, and his career in general, he said he is proud of the training regimens that continue.

“Training is important. It keeps people safe,” he said.

