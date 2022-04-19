GIRLS

1. Brunswick: The defending Class A state champions return five of their top seven, including sophomore Coco Meserve and senior Anna Barnes at the top of the singles lineup. Senior Abbey Sharpe transitions from doubles to the final singles spot. The addition of freshmen Isabel Leitzel and Beatrice Elmore adds to doubles depth.

2. Kennebunk: Every starter is back from the Class A South finalist squad that finished 10-4. Plus there’s freshman Olivia Cutone, the state’s best singles player. Senior Sadie Yentsch and junior Andie Lamontagne move down to second and third singles. Seniors Arija Grant and Hazel McEnaney return at first doubles. Veterans Audrey McEnaney, Ainsley Morrison and Annalise Cowing add to the doubles mix.

3. Cape Elizabeth: Seniors Caroline Gentile and Sarah Hagan return to the singles lineup for the defending Class B state champions. Classmate Isa Kesselhaut will join them at No. 3. Sophomore Aurora Milton leads a doubles contingent that is still coming together, with four players vying for three spots.

4. Falmouth: The Navigators went 15-0 last spring before being edged 3-2 by Brunswick in the Class A state finals. Senior Natalie Glockler and sophomores Gracyn Mick and Charlotte Williamson are projected to play singles, with Mick rising to No. 1 from No. 3. Seniors Marissa LeFevre, Liv McHugh, Avery Quinn and junior Elise Gearan are all seasoned veterans in doubles.

5. Greely: The Rangers return three girls who reached the singles Round of 32 last spring. Sophomore Emma Lindsey, who opened last spring at No. 1 and finished at No. 3, is back atop the ladder. Seniors Luna Smith Mejia and Mia Netland also return, and freshman Isobel Wright debuts at No. 2. Juniors Ruth Weeks, Chloe Pierce, Rebecca Carlson and sophomore Amara Quimby will handle doubles.

BOYS

1. Kennebunk: From a 16-0 Class A state championship squad, the Rams return two unbeaten players in singles: sophomore George Cutone and senior Will Smith. Senior Noah Williams slides into No. 3 singles and sophomore Jackson Redmond moves to doubles, paired with junior Matt Durcan. Freshmen Parker Smith and Blake Dallara take over at second doubles.

2. Yarmouth: The Clippers also bring back their entire singles lineup from a state championship team, in Class B, with juniors Will Best and Quinn Federle and senior Asher Lockwood. Senior Sutter Augur and junior Ethan Lombard return in doubles. Freshman Andre Violette could also be in the singles mix.

3. Waynflete: The Flyers are gearing up for a 14th straight Class C state title, a streak that would match Old Town boys’ swimming for longest championship reign in a team sport. Junior Henry Kerr moves up from No. 3 to No. 1 singles and is joined by seniors Matt Adey and Henry Hart. Senior Ed Cox leads a doubles mix that could include junior Charlie DiNapoli, sophomores Basil DiBenedetto and Andrew Rogers and freshman Jeff Adey.

4. Thornton Academy: Thornton went 13-2 and both losses came by a single point to Kennebunk, in the regular season and the regional finals. Junior Kohei Sato and senior Edoardo Gallazzi each move down one rung on the singles ladder to make room at the top for freshman Terry Ma. Sophomores Danny Menard and Cole Purvis bring experience in doubles.

5. Greely: The Rangers boast a strong 1-2 singles punch in seniors Leif Boddie and Peter Rinehart. Sophomore Charles Segal moves up from doubles to play the final singles slot. Senior Patrick Devine and sophomores Logan Guay and Lucien Rubin de la Borbolla lead the doubles contingent.

