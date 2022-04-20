Cullen Adams, South Portland senior midfielder: Coming off a hockey season in which he was named the Travis Roy Award winner, Adams is dangerous in transition on the lacrosse field. He scored 25 goals and earned SMAA all-star honors in 2021. Adams will play at Ithaca College next year.

Jake Anastos, York senior attack: The left-hander led the team in scoring in 2021. Anastos, along with senior Roan Spencer and junior Kevin Burke, are three key scoring options for first-year head coach Billy McNamara. He will play at Bates College next season.

Henry Bergeron, North Yarmouth Academy senior defense: Tall and athletic, Bergeron excels in on-ball defense and taking the ball away from opponents. He’s also confident with the ball, helping the Panthers’ transition game.

Colin Campbell, Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder: Campbell was a Varsity Maine All-State player in 2021 (30 goals, 24 assists, 29 ground balls). He is part of an elite offensive midfield that includes Yale-bound Nic Boudreau, who missed 2021 because of an injury, and Tiernan Lathrop. Campbell plans to play at Bowdoin.

Ty Cougler, Marshwood junior defense: Cougler will shift to the close defender position for first-year coach Mat Moreland after being an aggressive ballhawk with speed as a long-stick middie in the Hawks’ run to the Class B title game in 2021.

Tae Delaware, Scarborough senior attack: The Red Storm’s leading returning scorer with 18 goals and 16 assists in 2021, Delaware is one of several strong seniors in the attack and midfield areas for a squad with the depth to be a top team in Class A.

Jackson Fitch, Camden Hills senior midfielder: An all-around player for an improving team in Class B, Fitch is a one-on-one creator and regarded as the team’s best short-stick defender. He had 31 goals and 14 assists with 48 ground balls in 2021.

Nikolas Klein, Bonny Eagle senior midfielder: The Scots will play a tougher schedule this season. Klein, a strong middie with great endurance, will be counted on to produce offensively (33 goals, 18 assists last season) and play tough defense. He plans to play at Regis College.

Thomas Labbe, Brunswick senior midfielder: A standout in soccer for the Class A runner-up and in hockey for the Class B champion, Labbe is a tireless worker who scrapes for ground balls, scores and sets up his teammates. He had 22 goals and 22 assists in 2021.

Tiernan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior midfielder: A 2021 All-American and Varsity Maine All-State selection, Lathrop can dominate a game by converting his solo clears from the defensive end into offensive chances. Six of his 53 goals (with 20 assists) came in Cape’s 19-6 Class A title win against Falmouth. He play next at Division I Bryant University.

Hunter Pelletier, Gorham senior attack: A captain, Pelletier was a key contributor (46 goals, 19 assists, 39 ground balls) for the Rams last season when they had 12-2 record. He’ll be the focal point offensively for a squad that boasts several returners at midfield and defense.

Peter Psyhogeos, Yarmouth senior attack: Coming off a Varsity Maine All-State season for the Clippers’ Class B championship basketball team, the lanky Psyhogeos is a scoring threat. Last year, he had 42 goals and 25 assists.

Rory Skillin-Lanou, Falmouth senior attack: Skillin-Lanou is the top returning scorer for the three-time Class A North champions, who return 14 varsity players. He had 16 goals and five assists last season.

Alex St. John, Thornton senior defense: A returning Varsity Maine All-State player, St. John was named the SMAA Player of the Year in 2021 after scooping 95 ground balls and also contributing 10 goals and five assists. He has committed to play at Division I High Point.

Reed Wescott, Windham junior goalie: A returning starter for the Eagles, Wescott stopped 65 percent of the shots he faced last season against a strong schedule. He’s the focal point of a defense that figures to be Windham’s strength.

