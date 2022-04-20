1. Cape Elizabeth: It’s easy to make the case that Cape Elizabeth will repeat as the Class A champion. Varsity Maine All-State midfielders Colin Campbell and Tiernan Lathrop – two strong, athletic, skilled players – return. The Capers get back Yale-bound midfielder Nic Boudreau who missed last season after knee surgery. All three are significant offensive threats, as is sophomore attack Keegan Lathrop, senior midfielder Caden Lee and sophomore attack Sam Cochran. The defensive end has athletic players such as Caden McDuffie, Nick Laughlin, Cole Garlock, junior long-stick middie Nate Patterson (led Cape in ground balls last season) and Andrew Trachimowicz. Patterson has committed to Bryant University. Goalie might have been a question, but Simon Algara, who started for Class B champ Yarmouth last season, is now in Cape’s goal.

2. Thornton Academy: The Class A champs in 2018 and 2019, Thornton returns 18 varsity players, led by 2021 SMAA Player of the Year Alex St. John, a defender who is used at the offensive end in man-up situations, and senior attack Ronan Flynn, the leading scorer (35 goals, 7 assists). Coach Ryan Hersey expects improvement from last season’s 8-5 record, though Cape stands in the way in A South. Falmouth figures to again be the team to beat in Class A North, but look for Windham and Portland to close the gap. A good chunk of the Navigators’ offensive production graduated, but several seniors are ready to take a larger role and junior goalie Drew Noyes returns after a strong sophomore season.

3. Yarmouth: The Clippers started slow a year ago, going 4-6, then found their offensive groove and won a second straight Class B crown. With senior Peter Psyhogeos (42 goals, 25 assists) and junior Killian Marsh (29 goals) back at attack, and rugged senior midfielder Steve Fulton (22 goals, 17 assists) also returning, the offense will be better. Midfielder Ollie Prinn and defender Cam Miller (45 ground balls, 25 caused turnovers) lead the defense in front of freshman goalie John Wallace. With potential Class B contenders Marshwood and Kennebunk unexpectedly having to replacing standout goalies, Yarmouth is positioned to be the favorite for a three-peat.

4. Brunswick: The Dragons have strong returners in all areas of the field and several have already tasted success this school year as part of either the Class A runner-up soccer team or the Class B hockey champions. Senior midfielder Thomas Labbe was on both teams, and he’s the team leader in lacrosse, coming off a 22-goal, 22-assist season. Labbe, Max Rudgers (25 goals), Zach Stern-Hayes and Albert Putnam are returning midfielders. Jacob Musica, Ollie Bateman and Colby Nadeau lead an all-senior defense in front of returning junior goalie Jake Reeves. Sophomore Garrett Countway, another hockey standout, is showing he’ll be smooth and fearless at attack.

5. North Yarmouth Academy & Waynflete: Until proven otherwise, these two schools are the top programs in Class C. Since Class C was created four years ago, Waynflete won in 2018 and 2021 and North Yarmouth Academy took the crown in 2019. None of the state finals have been close. In a season-opening meeting, NYA got the edge over the Flyers, 7-4. The Panthers return talent in each slot, led by senior defender Henry Bergeron, senior midfielder Caleb Waterman (18 goals, 37 assists), high-energy long-stick middie Alex Wignall, 2021 leading scorer junior attack Brayden Warde (47 goals, 21 assists), and junior Jack Curtis returning in goal. Waynflete graduated a strong senior class and will rely heavily on key returning juniors such as standout midfielder Roan Hopkins, attack Seth Cloutier and long-stick middies Jasper Curtis and Liam Anderson. The sophomore group also projects to have several impact players.

