Three candidates running for a Scarborough Town Council seat in the June 14 election have been invited to participate in a Candidates Night forum Wednesday, April 27, sponsored by the Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce.

Peter Freilinger, Nicholas McGee and Martin Topol are vying for the council seat left vacant when Paul Johnson resigned in March. The term expires in 2024.

The candidates will provide their visions and priorities for Scarborough if elected and will also answer questions from moderator Kevin Freeman, a member of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation, and from residents in attendance.

The event will be held at Town Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. It will also be available via Zoom link. To learn more, including how to register for a Zoom link, visit scarboroughmaine.org.

