Kennebunk Free Library announced its May exhibition, “Elvers at the Mousam River,” featuring the pastels of Kennebunk resident Leo A. Martel. The exhibit will be shown Monday, May 2 to Tuesday, May 31.

According to a library news release, “Martel has no formal artist training, but was intrigued by elver (baby eel) fishing he saw along the Mousam River and took many photographs of the fishermen at work. He later turned the photos into lively pastels capturing this unique industry.”

“What started as merely a series of pastels depicting various stages of the elver harvesting season has grown into a real-life experience,” Martel said in an email. “Each pastel has a plaque next to it relating to a different fact or anecdote about the harvesting. The industry started back in 1970-71 where one pound of eels was valued around $150-200, hardly worth it for all the work involved, for such a short season. The value of one pound of elver in 2019 was as high as $2,500.”

Martel will host a reception 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. It will feature a copper model of a Fyke net used by elver fishermen, and a short video of the local elver harvest that will be shown on a loop.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from May 2-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For library hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Advertisement

Art Guild of the Kennebunks announced that AGK Art Event Week will take place Saturday, May 14 to Friday, May 20. The event includes the guild’s first art exhibit of 2022 in the Bauman Family Gallery of the Brick Store Museum. It also features three art workshops demonstrations and Used But Usable Art Supplies Sale.

The first workshop is How to Draw Caricatures presented by Steve Hrehovcik on Sunday, May 15, 2 to 4 p.m. Participants are requested to bring drawing pad, pencils or pens and an eraser.

The second workshop is a Mat Cutting Demonstration presented by Jan Van Tassell on Wednesday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For artists interested in framing their artwork, matting is a critical part of presenting art. Van Tassell will cut mats for people who bring mats and backing. Some mats will be available for purchase.

The third workshop is a Plein Air Workshop by Susan Hana. It takes place at the Brick Store Museum Program Center for Monday, June 13, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The art exhibit and workshops are free, and the public is invited to attend.

Linda Van Tassell, president of the Art Guild of the Kennebunks, said, “We are very pleased to announce the watercolor Spring Surprise, by Peter Hoff will be this year’s scholarship raffle painting. The guild presents a $500 scholarship to a graduate of Kennebunk High School who has demonstrated a talent and interest in art. Raffle tickets can be purchased at any of the guild exhibits throughout the year.”

The Used But Usable Art Supplies Sale consists of art items donated by guild members which they no longer need, but are still serviceable. It takes place throughout the show. Sale items include paints, frames, canvases, brushes, books, matting and other art supplies. Proceeds from the sale goes toward the scholarship fund.

For more information, visit www.artguildofthekennebunks.com or call 207-324-0527.

Advertisement

First Parish to host annual online auction

First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Kennebunk will hold its annual online Grand Auction from noon, Sunday, April 24 to Friday, May 13. The auction will support the church and its community events.

The auction features 100 items, gift certificates, and services. Among the offerings are a vintage Schwinn Beach Bike, hand-carved Hopi sculpture, meditative walk or hike in Massabesic Woods, and cruise on the schooner Eleanor. Also offered are Costa Rican, Egyptian, Mexican, and organic dinners, and sweet treats. Activities up for auction include yoga, Tai Chi and Reiki, tennis lessons, or stroll through Portland Museum of Art. Items from seedlings to books, jewelry, copper warming pan, sea shell wreaths, furniture, art work, and more.

For more information, visit www.UUKennebunk.org.

Kennebunk Land Trust celebrating 50 years

Advertisement

Kennebunk Land Trust’s 22nd annual Earth Day Online Auction begins April 22 and continues to April 29. As one of the trust’s largest fundraisers, all proceeds benefit the organization’s goals of stewardship and land conservation. There are nearly 200 items donated by area businesses, organizations and individuals.

Maine restaurants and artisans, outdoor gear, vacations, experiences (ride in a fire truck or police car) and more are all available to bidders. And the donation items keep coming.

Patrons can visit www.biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust to view items and create a login in advance of the start of the auction on April 22. Auction items can be viewed online at www.biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust.

Kennebunk Land Trust is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The nonprofit organization has a variety of events planned throughout the year to celebrate this milestone.

Advertisement

– Kennebunk Land Trust will hold its First Saturday Nature Walks through 2022. Each walk will be a guided nature tour at a different land trust preserve with a different theme. Register via email ([email protected]) for the month of choice.

– Kennebunk Land Trust’s 50th anniversary gala event will be held in person on July 21 at the Colony Hotel. Tickets are $50 in advance. Members and non-members are encouraged to attend. Register online at https://kennebunklandtrust.org/calendar/.

For more information, follow Kennebunk Land Trust on Facebook, Instagram, or visit www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

Arundel Historical Society schedules bean and pasta supper

Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper at Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport on April 30. The menu will feature two types of beans, hot dogs, American chop suey, salads, corn bread, drinks, coffee, and homemade desserts.

Advertisement

There will be historical displays and July raffle calendar tickets will be available. An added bonus will be trolley rides that are included as part of the supper ticket.

The supper is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Seashore Trolley Museum, 196 Log Cabin Road, Arundel/Kennebunkport. Tickets are $8 per person; children younger than 5 are admitted free. Take-out is available. All donations benefit Arundel Historical Society.

‘Sea of Stories’ open at Brick Store Museum

Step into Kennebunk’s past through the audio time machine in the second-floor galleries at The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk. The exhibition, titled “Sea of Stories: History Through Art & Archives,” runs through December.

Using historic portraits and paintings from the Brick Store Museum’s permanent collection, many of which are rarely on display, museum staff paired these portraits with archival documents (letters, diaries, etc.) written by the portrait subjects to allow visitors a peek inside the minds of historic townspeople. Volunteers from the Kennebunk community recorded audio performances of the documents, lending their voices to bring this history to life.

Advertisement

When visitors use a smart phone (or a similar device loaned by the museum) and aim the camera at the accompanying QR code, the experiences and emotions related to the images and objects come to life.

“For over 85 years, the Brick Store Museum has endeavored to collect, protect, and share individual and community stories,” said Cynthia Walker, executive director, in an April 13 news release. “What better way to ignite personal connections to local history, art, and culture than to hear the actual words of those who were here long ago? The artifacts on exhibit in “Sea of Stories” give context to Kennebunk’s shipbuilding and industrial past. Personal stories of historical figures, including children and immigrants, make clear that emotions such as fear, happiness, anger, and loneliness are timeless.”

The second-floor galleries are accessible by staircase. Further accessibility for the exhibit will be announced soon. The museum is open six days per week (closed only Mondays). For more information on operating hours, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Next astronomical society meeting is May 6

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at The New School in Kennebunk. The business meeting, also open to the public, begins at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The meeting will feature a presentation by Jon Wallace, a self-taught expert on solar photography. Many solar photographs are taken by using the light of the Sun of a particular wavelength. The sun is mostly hydrogen, and a deep red spectrum line, emitted by hydrogen, is known as the hydrogen-alpha line. Photographs taken using telescopes or filters that block out all light but hydrogen-alpha.

Over the past several years, Wallace has been experimenting with various focus-stacking techniques. After seeing some solar photographs done using fairly simple equipment, he decided to try focus-stacking with his old hydrogen-alpha Personal Solar Telescope. During the presentation, he will review some of the features of the sun he is interested in capturing, and then share the techniques he uses to make the images. He will discuss his telescope and camera, and the focus-stacking and post-processing techniques. He will utilize some video clips to show the major steps involved in making a final composite image.

Wallace was an award-winning high school science teacher in Meriden, Connecticut, for over 32 years. He is past president of the Connecticut Association of Physics Teachers and was an instructor in Wesleyan University’s Project ASTRO program. He has managed the Naugatuck Valley Community College observatory and run many astronomy classes and training sessions throughout Connecticut. He has had an interest in non-visual astronomy for over 30 years and has built or purchased various receivers, as well as building over 30 demonstration devices for class use and public displays. He is a NASA Solar System Ambassador and has given presentations at a number of schools, libraries and other group meetings.

He is on the Board of the Society of Amateur Radio Astronomers, and is currently their Education Coordinator. He’s helped develop teaching materials for SARA and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory for use with their educational projects. In addition, Wallace wrote a series of four articles about radio astronomy for QEX magazine, which are reprinted on the SARA website. He has developed an educational video and support materials for a microwave antenna demonstration. Other interests include collecting meteorites/micrometeorites. He has a BS in geology from the University of Connecticut; a master’s degree in environmental education from Southern Connecticut State University and a certificate of advanced study in science (Astronomy) from Wesleyan University. He lives in Maine and gives free presentations in schools, libraries and other venues in the Freeport area.

The May Meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities news and observations.

Advertisement

The society is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome, rom stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory.

The society also hosts Star Parties at its Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

For more information, visit www.asnne.org.

Bohemian Sunday Poetry Readings set for April 24

WePoets & Verse, Madeleine Tunison, Patricia Davenport and Quincy Moy will host “Bohemian Sunday Poetry Readings” on Sunday, April 24 at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk. The event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Those interested are invited to listen to poets reading original poetry. The poets include Kate Cheney Chappell, Marylyn Wentworth, Paul Beach, Susan O’Neil, Christopher Reimer and Helen Rousseau.

For more information, visit www.wepoets.weebly.com. Admission free.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: