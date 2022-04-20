Brayden Low scored two goals as Reading beat the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the ECHL playoffs in Reading, Pennsylvania.

It was the first playoff game for the Mariners, who get another chance in Game 2 on Friday night. Maine made it close Wednesday with two late goals.

Reading, leading 1-0, came out flying to start the second period and took 13 of the first 14 shots on goal, with Maine’s Stefanos Lekkas stopping them all to maintain Maine’s one-goal deficit. But Reading’s 14th shot of the period found the back of the net with 9:29 left, as Low scored for the Royals, with Frank DiChiara and Brad Morrison assisting.

A second goal by Low with 50 seconds left in the second gave Reading a 3-0 lead.

The Royals broke through in the first period with a power-play goal by Kenny Hausinger at 12:10.

Zach Malatesta scored for Maine with 2:40 left in the game to avoid the shutout. Nick Master added another goal with 45 seconds left.

Game 2 is Friday at Reading. The series shifts to Portland for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) on April 28-30. Games 6 and 7 would be in Reading on May 2 and May 4.

