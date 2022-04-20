Brayden Low scored two goals as Reading beat the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the ECHL playoffs in Reading, Pennsylvania.
It was the first playoff game for the Mariners, who get another chance in Game 2 on Friday night. Maine made it close Wednesday with two late goals.
Reading, leading 1-0, came out flying to start the second period and took 13 of the first 14 shots on goal, with Maine’s Stefanos Lekkas stopping them all to maintain Maine’s one-goal deficit. But Reading’s 14th shot of the period found the back of the net with 9:29 left, as Low scored for the Royals, with Frank DiChiara and Brad Morrison assisting.
A second goal by Low with 50 seconds left in the second gave Reading a 3-0 lead.
The Royals broke through in the first period with a power-play goal by Kenny Hausinger at 12:10.
Zach Malatesta scored for Maine with 2:40 left in the game to avoid the shutout. Nick Master added another goal with 45 seconds left.
Game 2 is Friday at Reading. The series shifts to Portland for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) on April 28-30. Games 6 and 7 would be in Reading on May 2 and May 4.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Greely’s Soule gets 300th baseball victory
-
Nation & World
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
-
Nation & World
U.S. Capitol evacuated after stunt plane enters security zone
-
Arts & Entertainment
Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ lacrosse: Teams to watch in southern Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.