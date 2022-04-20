House District 126 includes northern and western Scarborough as well as parts of Saco and Westbrook. Jean-Marie Caterina is a very capable and experienced leader worthy of our support for this new seat.
I’ve known Jean-Marie for some time now and can vouch for her integrity and dedication to public service. She has been a strong leader of the Scarborough Town Council for nearly a decade, someone who works hard at building consensus on policy issues for the benefit of all town residents. She cares, is concerned for the people of Scarborough and thoughtful in her approach. Jean-Marie will do the same in Augusta.
I have confidence in her ability to promote common-sense action on issues such as tax fairness, women’s health issues, access to affordable health care for all and affordable housing for workers and seniors.
Please join me in voting in the Democratic primary June 14 for Jean-Marie Caterina.
Matt Powell
Scarborough
