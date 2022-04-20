BOOTHBAY — A three-run second and third innings helped the Telstar baseball team to an 8-5 win over Boothbay on Wednesday.
Colby Hastings had an RBI double in the third inning while Andrew Leighton and Wyatt Lilly each had a RBI singles that drove in a run to give the Rebels (1-0) a 6-4 lead. Lilly finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.
Telstar starter Will Doyle pitch 4 2-3 innings, striking out eight, allowing five runs and six hits. At the plate, he had two hits and three RBIs. Cameron Palmer came in relief, going 2 2-3 innings and belting a pair of hits.
Boothbay falls to 0-1.
GREELY 8, BRUNSWICK 2: Ryan Kolben struck out 17 and allowed just four hits in his varsity starting pitching debut to lead Greely to an 8-2 baseball victory Wednesday at Brunswick.
The win was the 300th in the career of Greely’s Derek Soule, who has been the head coach since 2000.Advertisement
Greely broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Sam Almy and Jackson Leding.
Marky Axelsen added an RBI double and Brooks Williams hit a two-run double in the fifth to make it 5-0.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Mariners
ECHL playoffs: Mariners fall in Game 1 against Reading, 3-2
-
Sports
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Greely’s Soule gets 300th baseball victory
-
Nation & World
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
-
Nation & World
U.S. Capitol evacuated after stunt plane enters security zone
-
Arts & Entertainment
Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back