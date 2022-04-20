AUGUSTA — A guard inside the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta shot a man Wednesday morning who was armed with a knife, according to the FBI.

At about 11:30 a.m., an unidentified man with a knife entered the building at 40 Western Ave., which houses a post office and several federal offices, including the Internal Revenue Service.

The man allegedly physically assaulted one of the Federal Protective Service guards there. Another guard then shot the man, wounding him. He is in custody and was taken to MaineGeneral in Augusta with an abdominal wound, according to a news release from the FBI’s Boston office and officers on the scene.

The FBI said there is no known threat to the public and no one else inside the building was injured.

The security company employing the armed screeners, Paragon Systems, Inc., contracts with the Federal Protective Service to scrutinize people who visit the Augusta building. The Federal Protective Service is a branch of the Department of Homeland Security.

The FBI is leading the investigation, with assistance from Federal Protective Services, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maine State Police, Augusta Police and the Maine Office of the Attorney General’s investigations office.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team will process the crime scene.

FBI officials declined to provide any additional information, including the identities of the guards involved.

Local, state and federal police officers, as well as Augusta Rescue, responded to the Muskie Federal Building Wednesday morning, blocking off the main entrance to the facility with police tape into the afternoon.

Police at the scene declined comment and said the incident was under investigation by the FBI.

Multiple police cruisers, including from Augusta Police and the Federal Protective Service were on scene into the afternoon at the Sewall Street entrance to the building, and the entrance remained closed, though the rest of the building, and it’s parking lot, appeared to remain open.

