Three people are running for two, three-year select board seats in Kennebunk: incumbent Blake Baldwin along with Miriam Whitehouse and Leslie Trentalange. Select board member Frank Paul is not seeking re-election.

Three candidates, Andrew Freda, Gail Asmussen Spofford and Claudia Sayre, are running for two, three-year terms to represent Kennebunk as Regional School Unit 21 director. Tim Stentiford is not seeking re-election. A bid to recall Stentiford, whose term expires June 30, was defeated by voters on March 29. Matt Fadiman, who was appointed to fill a short-term vacancy, is not seeking election.

Nomination papers for elected offices in Arundel, Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport were due late last week for the June 14 municipal elections.

Wayne Berry is unopposed for a five-year term as a Kennebunk Light & Power Trustee. Incumbent Bradley Scott Ducharme is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Wayne Brockway is the sole candidate for one of two trustees of Kennebunk Sewer District. Incumbent Arnold Reim did not offer for re-election.

In Kennebunkport, there are four candidates for two, three-year seats on the board of selectmen. Running are incumbent Sheila Matthews-Bull, Robin Phillips, Larry Keller and Jon Dykstra. Selectman Patrick Briggs is not seeking re-election.

Jameson Spang Davis is unopposed for Kennebunkport RSU 21 director, a three-year term. Loreta McDonnell is not seeking re-election.

Frederick Stafford is unopposed for a one-year, at-large Beach Advisory Committee seat.

There are no contested races in Arundel. Candidates for two, three-year select board seats are incumbents Velma Jones Hayes and Jason Nedeau.

Erin Nadeau, who was appointed as RSU 21 director following a resignation last year, is a candidate for a three-year term. Incumbent Ira Camp is not seeking re-election. Ryan McQueen is running for the remaining two years of the term currently held by Erin Nadeau.

Theo Rohrs is the sole candidate for one of two, three-year positions on the Arundel Budget Board. There were no candidates for two, one-year budget board positions.

