SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN on Wednesday that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers.

Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts.

Samuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Eight receivers have gotten new contracts this offseason worth at least $18 million a year, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams after trades from their old teams.

If the Niners give in to Samuel’s demand he would be the latest star receiver to switch teams this offseason. Green Bay got a first and second-round pick from the Raiders for Adams, and Kansas City got a first, a second and three lower-round picks from Miami for Hill.

Samuel didn’t give a reason to ESPN for his demand and the Niners and his agent didn’t immediately comment on the request.

The NFL draft starts next Thursday and San Francisco could look to add a first-round pick after trading theirs away last season to move up for quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco traded away a star player instead of paying him a big contract in the 2020 offseason when the Niners dealt defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for a first-round pick.

The 49ers used that pick to take Javon Kinlaw, who has struggled with injuries his first two seasons and has not made up for Buckner’s absence.

BROWNS: Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns are choosing not to get into a public fight with him.

No longer part of Cleveland’s future, Mayfield is not participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade to get rid of the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all.

“I’d tell you that’s a unique situation,” Stefanski said of Mayfield, who was pushed aside by the team’s acquisition of three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. “It’s fluid and we’ll just continue to work through it as we go each day.”

The fact that the Browns are barely acknowledging Mayfield underscores his stunning fall with the team.

Cleveland selected him with the first pick in 2018. And while he set passing records as a rookie and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 to end a long drought, his stay was marked by inconsistent play and unnecessary drama.

Mayfield played most of last season with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. While he was recovering, the Browns said their expectation was to bring him back as their starter before they decided to pursue Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen female massage therapists in Texas.

Cleveland sent six draft picks, including three first-rounders, to Houston for Watson and then signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

STEELERS: The wife of quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn’t answering the phone, according to recordings.

Kalabrya Haskins, who was calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, told a Florida Highway Patrol dispatcher on April 9 that her 24-year-old husband had called from near Fort Lauderdale to say he was walking to get gas and would call her back. When the former Ohio State star didn’t, she told the dispatcher she tried to call him but he wasn’t answering.

“I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him,” she said, her voice breaking. “It’s not like him” to not call back, she said.

The highway patrol had already received numerous panicked calls about the accident that happened about dawn on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But the dispatcher did not appear to know yet that paramedics had arrived and found Haskins dead. He had been in South Florida training with Steelers teammates.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you,” the dispatcher told Kalabrya Haskins. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

The dispatcher then told her to “hang tight” while she tried to get more information. While on hold, Kalabrya Haskins starts crying and praying, but her words were mostly unintelligible.

“Please Lord, please Lord,” she said.

The dispatcher then comes back on the call. She told Kalabrya Haskins to stay by her phone and someone would call her.

The accident report says witnesses told investigators Haskins was trying to cross the highway when he went into the path of the dump truck. The truck knocked him into the path of a car, which also struck him.

