Thos. Moser celebrates 50th anniversary

On Feb. 2, 1972, Tom and Mary Moser decided to walk into an uncertain future by starting Thos. Moser furniture company, with no idea their clients would one day include presidents and popes.

“We had no particular reason to believe we could succeed, but I had to make things out of wood. It was as simple as that,” said Tom Moser, who left a position as a Bates College professor to start Thos. Moser.

Over the years, it has designed and built furniture for the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the Ronald Reagan Library, along with a lectern desk for Bill Clinton. Thos. Moser also built ceremonial seating for Pope Benedict XVI‘s visit to the White House in 2008 and Pope Francis‘ visit to Philadelphia in 2015. The company also built a chair for the New York Public Library and furniture for Harvard, Yale and Duke universities.

“In the 50 years since our start, much has changed in the world,” said Aaron Moser, chairman of Thos. Moser, but timeless designs are still crafted with pride from the highest quality materials using traditional woodworking techniques.

Since 1987, Thos. Moser has operated out of a 90,000-square-foot workshop in Auburn, with nearly 70 craftsmen and craftswomen and showrooms in Freeport, Boston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

Thos. Moser likens its strong root system of family, partners, colleagues and customers to that of the American black cherry tree, which they harvest in the Allegany Plateau to make much of their sustainable furniture, along with walnut from the Missouri riverbanks.

Open for business

Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics opened a new practice in Scarborough April 18, at 71 U.S. Route 1, with plans to build a new state-of-the-art facility nearby in Portland. The practice will be led by board-certified dermatologist Daniel Cuozzo, DO, FAAD, who has been serving patients for more than 25 years.

Recognition

Evergreen Credit Union received the Small Business Administration District Director Award in recognition of the credit union’s efforts to increase the use of SBA programs and access to programs like the Paycheck Protection Program. During fiscal year 2021, Evergreen CU provided over $2.3 million in 504 loans and over $9 million in PPP loans, and as a result, was ranked first among all Maine credit unions.

Granted

Finding Our Voices, the grassroots nonprofit organization marshaling survivor voices to break the silence of domestic abuse, has been awarded $10,000 by the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation. The grant is earmarked for the Get Out Stay Out Fund that empowers women to get out and stay out of dangerous intimate partner situations, and get and keep their children safe as well.

Save the date

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce will host PROPEL, the “young professionals” board, at its first in-person networking event for 2022 at Rising Tide Brewing Company at 103 Fox St. in Portland.

Tickets for the “Spring Back Into Networking” event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, are available via Eventbrite . Early bird admission is $10. Tickets at the door are $15 and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. The event is open to the public and light appetizers and bar service will be available.

