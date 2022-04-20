WASHINGTON — Police ordered a brief emergency evacuation of the U.S. Capitol and surrounding office buildings Wednesday night after a small plane breached a protected security zone.

An “all clear” was issued shortly afterward when it turned out the aircraft was taking part in a parachute landing before a game between Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on the Washington waterfront, according to a police official.

The U.S. Capitol Police alert went out at 6:32 p.m. The all-clear was announced at 6:48. The Capitol later reopened.

Few other details were immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most aircraft flying below 18,000 feet are prohibited from entering a circle about 15 miles from the Capitol. Pilots wishing to come within 30 miles of Washington must give notification to air-traffic controllers and have equipment that allows radars to track them.

In 2015, a former postal worker from Florida managed to land a gyrocopter on the grounds of the Capitol in what he said was a protest of the corruption of money in politics. He pleaded guilty to flying without an airman’s certificate and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Congress is not in session this week. The episode occurred as a House committee continues to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

