Ryan Kolben struck out 17 and allowed just four hits in his varsity starting pitching debut to lead Greely to an 8-2 baseball victory Wednesday at Brunswick.

The win was the 300th in the career of Greely’s Derek Soule, who has been the head coach since 2000.

Greely broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Sam Almy and Jackson Leding.

Marky Axelsen added an RBI double and Brooks Williams hit a two-run double in the fifth to make it 5-0.

After Brunswick got a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Caleb Thompson, Greely’s Ethan Robeck hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth. The Rangers tacked on two more runs in the seventh on a passed ball and an error.

Noah Gaghan hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for Brunswick.

MARANACOOK SWEEPS TRAIP: Nick Florek pitched a five-inning no-hitter and drove in two runs in Game 1 as Maranacook opened its season with a pair of wins against Traip (0-3), beating the Rangers 4-0 and 11-1 in Kittery.

Advertisement

Florek struck out eight and walked one.

In Game 2, winning pitcher Jake McLaughlin had a single, a double and four RBI, and Tyler Hreben homered and drove in three runs.

Traip got its run on a double by Jack Downs and a single by Brady Parsons.

CONY 6, OCEANSIDE 2: Kam Douin singled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth inning and Braydon Barbeau pitched four scoreless innings in relief as the Rams won a season opener against the Mariners in Rockland.

Jacob Watkinson led Oceanside with three hits and an RBI.

TELSTAR 8, BOOTHBAY 5: The Rebels scored three runs in the second and three more in the third to a win a Mountain Valley Conference season opener against the Seahawks in Boothbay Harbor.

Advertisement

Colby Hastings hit an RBI double and Andrew Leighton and Wyatt Lilly each had an RBI single in the third inning to give Telstar a 6-4 lead. Lilly finished with two hits and two RBI. Will Doyle, the winning pitcher, added two hits and three RBI.

SOFTBALL

POLAND 6, LEWISTON 4: Olivia Rioux went 3 for 5 with two RBI as the Knights beat the Blue Devils in Lewiston.

Emma Bunyea also drove in two runs with a single and a double in the first two innings, and Khloe O’Leary and Atlantis Martin each added an RBI single in the sixth after Lewiston cut a 4-0 deficit to 4-3.

Charlotte Cloutier was 3 for 4 with a two-run single and a run scored for the Blue Devils.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Advertisement

CAPE ELIZABETH 16, GORHAM 9: Cape Elizabeth broke open a close game against visiting Gorham with a nine-goal second half at Hannaford Field.

The win was the Capers’ 18th in a row over two seasons and was the 300th for Coach Ben Raymond, who took over the program in 1998.

Cape Elizabeth (2-0) led just 5-3 after one quarter and 7-4 at halftime, but Keegan Lathrop scored twice and Colin Campbell, Sam Cochran and Tiernan Lathrop added one apiece to open up a 12-7 advantage after three quarters.

Cochran’s third goal, a second goal from Nic Boudreau, a second goal from Caden Lee and a fourth from Keegan Lathrop put the game away.

Tiernan Lathrop also finished with three goals.

Advertisement

Gorham (1-1) got two goals apiece from Andrew Gaudreau, Jacob Graham and Hunter Pelletier.

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, THORNTON ACADEMY 10: Brady Demers netted the winning goal with 16 seconds left as the Red Riots (2-0) beat the Trojans (1-1) in South Portland.

Beckett Mehlhorn led South Portland with four goals. Jack Dreifus tallied two goals and two assists, and Demers also had two assists.

Noah Veroneau notched three goals and an assist for Thornton. Ronan Flynn and Jake Marcotte each added two goals and an assist.

WINDHAM 15, BONNY EAGLE 2: Tobias Perkins scored five goals and set up another as the Eagles (1-1) defeated the Scots (0-2) in Standish.

Alex Yeaton added three goals, and Wil Woolston had two goals and three assists. Reed Wescott made 10 saves for Windham.

Advertisement

Nick Klein and Lucas Laforest were the goal scorers for Bonny Eagle.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous