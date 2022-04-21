1. Kennebunk: The Rams are defending Class A state champions, were 16-0 last spring and have reached a state title game in five of the past six seasons (the first three in Class B). Junior midfielder Ruby Sliwkowski and SMAA honorable mention senior attacker Sydney Dumas lead the offense. Senior Lily Hansen and junior Elizabeth Hayes rotate duties in goal and both have big-game experience. A strong sophomore class includes Keara Battagliese and Ivy Armentrout on attack, Miranda Godek on defense and Sophia Notine at midfield. Juniors Matilda Bordas (defense) and Becky Taggart (midfield) also have considerable experience.

2. Yarmouth: The Clippers, coming off a 14-1 season that culminated in a Class B state title, are moving up to Class A. Seniors Katelyn D’Appolonia and Clancy Walsh, junior Annie Bergeron and sophomore Aine Power lead an always-potent attack, and senior goalie Juliet Meas anchors the defense. Graduation took a toll, but a deep sophomore class will help, particularly since midfielder Sadie Carnes is the only returning junior besides Bergeron. Sophomores Neena Panozzo and Lauren Keaney should bolster the offense.

3. Falmouth: The Navigators came up a goal short (9-8) of Kennebunk in their bid for a third straight Class A state championship, ending a 12-4 season. Seven starters are back, with seniors Whitney Adams and Molly Scribner on attack, junior Sloane Ginevan and sophomore Heather “Peaches” Stucker at midfield, juniors Sydney Shiben and Brooke Saulter on defense and junior Patty Riley in goal. Freshman Maeve Ginevan is expected to contribute. Overcoming several nagging preseason injuries will be a challenge.

4. Scarborough: The Red Storm are looking to return to a title game for the first time since a three-year Class A reign that ended in 2012. Nine starters return from a squad that went 11-4 and reached the Class A South final. Seniors Natalie Bilodeau (51 goals) and Darby Stolz (35) lead an explosive offense that includes seniors Meagan Donovan and Erin Bresnahan and juniors Molly Henderson, Olivia O’Brien and Stella Grondin. Defensive stalwart Kayleigh York returns in the back along with classmate Ashley Farrington and junior Anna Kavanagh.

5. Greely: After reaching a state championship game for the first time since 2000, the Rangers are hankering for a return trip, particularly with their Class B path no longer cluttered by perennial powers Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth. Eight starters return from a 12-4 campaign and Carley Ferentz is the only senior. Juniors Lauren Dennen and Charlotte Taylor bolster the attack and midfield, respectively. Coach Becca Koelker said she has a good balance of experienced and new players, and strong chemistry already is evident.

