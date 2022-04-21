NAPLES — Kelsey Sullivan belted two solo home runs for the Brunswick softball team in a 10-6 win over Lake Region on Thursday.
Aided by three errors by the Lakers (1-1), the Dragons (2-0) scored four runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Sullivan’s second homer started a three-run sixth as the Dragons pulled away.
Elle Sullivan also drove in two runs.
Melissa Mayo went 4 for 4 with a home run and three runs scored for the Lakers. Emily Rock had three hits, including a two-run homer, and scored twice, and Kylie Myers hit a two-run single.
RICHMOND 19, TEMPLE ACADEMY 3, 5 INNINGS: Izzy Stewart and Jayden Brillant were among players to get multiple hits for the Bobcats on the way to an East/West win over Bereans in Richmond.
Richmond improves to 1-0, while Temple falls to 0-1.
BASEBALL
LAKE REGION 8, BRUNSWICK 4: Jacob Chadbourne collected three hits and four RBI for the Lakers (2-0) in a win over the Dragons (0-2) in Naples.
Grady Garland picked up the win in relief, allowing one run and three hits in three innings.
Collin McCaffrey went 2 for 4 for Brunswick.Advertisement
