The number of patients with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals climbed to 107 on Thursday, the highest level since March 18.

Hospitalizations have been fluctuating since mid-March, mostly remaining just below 100 even as the number of new cases has climbed in recent weeks. The statewide patient count rose from 100 on Wednesday to 107 Thursday, with 18 patients in critical care and two on ventilators.

Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported 439 new cases of COVID on Thursday and one additional death. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 241,249 cases and 2,278 deaths.

Like much of the Northeast, Maine’s cases have increased during the past few weeks with the emergence of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is more contagious than the original omicron variant.

Public health experts are not projecting a big leap in hospitalizations because both omicron variants tend to cause less severe cases, and with high levels of the population immunized through vaccination and prior infection, there are fewer people to infect. Also, people who are vaccinated and get breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are much more likely to get a mild version and not need hospitalization.

Most patients who need hospital care have not been fully vaccinated.

