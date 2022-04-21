AUGUSTA — An Augusta man allegedly attacked a security officer and held a knife near the officer’s throat before another guard shot and wounded him Wednesday at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building.

The man was identified Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine as Derik Broox Wight, 41, of Augusta.

Wight, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, entered the building around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a knife and attacked a security officer contracted with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.

McElwee, in a news release, said Wight was, “at one point holding the knife near the officer’s throat. A second officer shot Wight who was then arrested and transported to the hospital for treatment of his wound.”

Wight has been charged with assaulting a federal officer. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 or both, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

Wight was taken into custody and brought to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with an abdominal wound, according to the FBI’s Boston office and officers at the scene Wednesday. The Muskie Federal Building, at 40 Western Ave., houses a post office and several federal offices, including the Internal Revenue Service.

Advertisement

A MaineGeneral spokesperson said Thursday Wight was in fair condition.

The FBI said no one else inside the building was injured and that there was no threat to the public.

The security company employing the armed guards, Paragon Systems Inc., contracts with the Federal Protective Service to scrutinize people who visit the Augusta building.

The FBI was leading the investigation into the alleged assault and the shooting, with assistance from the Federal Protective Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maine State Police, Augusta Police Department and Office of the Maine Attorney General’s investigations office.

FBI officials declined to provide additional information, including the identities of the guards involved, Wednesday.

Local, state and federal police officers and Augusta Rescue responded to the Muskie Federal Building. The main entrance to the facility was blocked into the afternoon with police tape.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: